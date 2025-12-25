New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, will inaugurate the 'Anti-Terror Conference' on December 26 in New Delhi.

The two-day conference is being organised by the National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, shaped under PM Narendra Modi's vision of zero tolerance for terror, the annual conference has become a platform for brainstorming India's next-generation strategies to counter emerging threats. The conference is a meeting point for operational forces, technical, legal, and forensic experts, and agencies engaged in counter terrorism for deliberations on issues impacting national security and threats emerging out of terrorism.

The key focus of the conference is on developing synergies among various stakeholders by establishing formal and informal channels for coordinated action against the menace of terrorism in the spirit of the 'Whole of the Government approach' and to present substantive inputs for future policy formulation.

The deliberations and discussions in the two-day conference aim to share experiences and good practices across law enforcement agencies in addressing counter-terrorism (CT) issues and lessons from terror investigations.

The conference includes sessions on collecting evidence from foreign jurisdictions, digital forensics and data analysis in CT investigations, effective trial management, addressing radicalisation, espionage, and emerging hybrid threats to national security, among other topics related to terrorism. Additionally, sessions on disrupting terror financing networks--tools, techniques, and case learnings--as well as creating future-ready CT strategies and building institutional capacities to address emerging national security issues have been incorporated.

The conference is being attended by senior police officers from States/UTs, officers from Central agencies/Departments dealing with issues related to Counter Terrorism and experts from related fields such as law, forensics, technology, etc. (ANI)

