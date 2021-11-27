New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch a milk powder plant, among other projects of Amul Dairy at Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Sunday.

Amit Shah's office said, "Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 150 metric ton per day powder plant and automatic robotic storage and retrieval system of Amulfed Dairy at Gandhinagar. Time: 11 am."

Notably, Gujarat Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in 2022.

BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for over two decades, bagged all eight seats which went to by-polls held last month.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly is due in 2022. In 2017 Assembly polls, BJP secured a majority by winning 99 seats, while Congress bagged 77 seats. (ANI)

