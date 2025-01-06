New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the BHARATPOL portal in Delhi on Tuesday, enabling law enforcement agencies (LEAs) across India to access real-time information for quicker international police assistance.

Developed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the BHARATPOL portal will be launched at an event being organised at Bharat Mandapam. It is part of several key initiatives by the central government to strengthen the country's law enforcement capabilities.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: IIM-B Student Dies After Falling off Second Floor of Hostel, Sparks Debate on Caste Discrimination.

The portal aims to facilitate Indian LEAs enabling real-time information sharing for faster access to international police assistance.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau (NCB-New Delhi) for INTERPOL in India, facilitates international cooperation in criminal matters in collaboration with various agencies across the country, including law enforcement agencies.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Receives Letter From President Joe Biden, Affirms Commitment To Solidify India-US Partnership.

At the Central, State, and Union Territory levels, this coordination is executed through INTERPOL Liaison Officers (ILOs), who are further linked to Unit Officers (UOs) at the level of Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police and Branch Heads, within their respective organizations.

Presently, communications among the CBI, ILOs, and UOs primarily rely on letters, emails and faxes.

The growing footprint of transnational crimes including cyber-crime, financial crimes, online radicalization, organized crimes, drug trafficking, human trafficking etc, necessitates rapid and real-time international assistance in criminal investigations. To address this challenge, CBI has developed the BHARATPOL Portal, accessible through its official website, which will bring all the stakeholders on a common platform.

The BHARATPOL portal will streamline the processing of all requests for international assistance through INTERPOL, including the issuance of Red Notices and other colour-coded INTERPOL notices.

The portal will become a transformative tool for field-level police officers, enhancing their efficiency in dealing with crimes and security challenges. By facilitating easier and faster access to international assistance, it will strengthen India's efforts in combating transnational crimes.

In the event, Shah would also be presenting Police Medals to 35 CBI officers/officials, who have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

Several dignitaries and senior officers from various Ministries/Departments including the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, DoPT, Central Vigilance Commission and Central Police Organisations will attend the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)