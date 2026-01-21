Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Assam and West Bengal to review preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections and to hold key strategy meetings with senior party leaders.

According to sources, the Union Home Minister will arrive in Dibrugarh late on January 29. During his stay, he will hold a meeting with party leaders on the party's election strategy and conduct a detailed review of the state's ongoing election preparations.

On January 30, the Union Home Minister will travel to Guwahati, where he will chair a meeting of the party's core group. The discussions will focus on organisational preparedness, campaign planning and strategies related to the Assembly elections.

Later on January 30, the Union Home Minister will travel to West Bengal on a two-day visit. During his two-day visit, Amit Shah will review the party's preparations for the assembly elections and hold deliberations with senior leaders on future electoral strategy and roadmap.

The visit is seen as part of the party's efforts to intensify election preparedness and strengthen coordination at both organisational and strategic levels in key poll-bound states.

Earlier, on January 11, Amit Shah claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win the upcoming Kerala elections. Reflecting on the BJP's landmark victory in Thiruvananthapuram, Shah affirmed that "any party that crosses the 20% threshold doesn't take 5 years to reach 40%."

Shah, addressing the 'New India, New Kerala' conclave organised by Kerala Kaumudi, highlighted the NDA government's performance in the Lok Sabha elections and claimed that the party, from the 2024 election's 20% vote share, will jump to 40% in 2026.

"When I say that the next government in Kerala will be an NDA government, a BJP government, it's very natural for you to have doubts... I've been a student of electoral statistics since I was 15... In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP got 11% of the vote in Kerala. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA got 16% of the vote in Kerala. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we have reached 20%. There's a history in democratic politics across the country that any party that crosses the 20% threshold doesn't take 5 years to reach 40%; it jumps from 20 to 40," Shah noted. (ANI)

