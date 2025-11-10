New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reached Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital and visited those injured in the blast that occurred in a car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi.

He also held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and other officials.

The Home Minister said earlier that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

The Home Minister told ANI that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast.

He said preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives.

Amit Shah said the NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation and orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras.

"I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public," he said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said earlier that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light in the area near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, and an explosion occurred in that vehicle, which damaged nearby vehicles.

He said all agencies, including the FSL and the National Investigation Agency, have reached the spot.

The Police Commissioner said there has been a loss of life in the incident, and the situation is being monitored.

"Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored," he said.

Satish Golcha said Home Minister Amit Shah is being briefed about the situation.

"Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of blast in Delhi and spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah, government sources said on Monday.

The sources said the Prime Minister took an update on the situation.

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital and eight people died before reaching the hospital while seven are injured, three of them seriously, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI on Monday.

Delhi Police officials said they are investigating the incident. "As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done."

DIG CRPF, who reached the spot, said it is too early to say anything. "I am just going to the site...," he said.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said they got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station.

"We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 pm, the fire was brought under control. All our teams are present at the spot," he said.

Eye-witnesses said they were shocked at seeing the loss of lives and body parts.

"When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words..." said a local to ANI.

"When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged," another eye-witness said.

A local shopkeeper to ANI that he never heard such a loud explosion in his life.

"I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..." Several cars were damaged in the incident," he said.

Medical Superintendent, LNJP Hospital, told ANI that the condition of one of the injured is stable.

"Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition," he said. (ANI)

