Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI): Founder of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and former deputy general secretary of AIADMK, TTV Dhinakaran says he has been inspired by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and would implement schemes effectively like her if voted to power in the assembly polls.

Addressing a rally at Kovilpatti on Sunday, from where he is contesting, he said he aims to follow in the footsteps of his ideal Jayalalithaa.

Born in December 1963, Dhinakaran became a Member of Lok Sabha, representing Periyakulam from 1999 to 2004. He later, was appointed Rajya Sabha member between 2004 and 2010. In 2017 he won as an independent candidate from Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar assembly constituency.

The journey of the AMMK chief was not easy and filled with obstacles. Dhinakaran got inducted into the AIADMK and appointed deputy general secretary in February 2017, just a day before then party's general secretary Sasikala got convicted in a disproportionate assets case. However, in August 2017, following his disputes within the party, he was expelled from AIADMK.

Following in the footsteps of 'Amma', Dhinakaran decided to name his party after her. He launched the party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK) on March 2018.

In these upcoming polls, the chances of a Dhinakaran winning the upcoming elections brightened when, last month, Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth's DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) formed an alliance with the AMMK.

On March 8, Asaduddin Owaisi said that AIMIM will contest three Assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram.

On March 15, Vijayakanth's DMDK sealed a partnership with TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK. Under the new alliance, DMDK will contest from 60 seats of the state's 234 seats in Tamil Nadu.Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram.

Following this, on March 11, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) decided to contest from six seats in Tamil Nadu assembly polls in alliance with AMMK, said SDPI Tamil Nadu President Nellai Mubarak. Addressing media, Mubarak said SDPI will contest on Alandhur, Ambur, Trichy west, Thiruvarur, Madurai Central and Palayankotai in alliance with AMMK.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. AMMK's alliance with other parties has also intensified the competition among parties. (ANI)

