Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 25 (ANI): Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) workers on Sunday offered prayers at a temple in Madurai for the speedy recovery of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala.

She is admitted to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

"Sasikala is conscious, alert, and well-oriented. Her pulse rate is 82/minute and blood pressure is 136/62mm Hg," BNCRI stated.

The health of Sasikala, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, is stable and comfortable, said the BMCRI on Sunday.

She is taking oral food normally and is also walking with support. "Sasikala is being continuously monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward, and she is being treated as per the standard treatment protocols of COVID-19," informed Dr CR Jayanthi, Director-cum-Dean, BMCRI.

The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalitha was admitted to Lady Curzon Hospital following complaints of fever and later she was admitted to BMCRI and tested positive for COVID-19 in an RT-PCR test on January 21.

She is currently serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case. In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

Following her being sent to prison, a controversy had broken out after a committee report alleged that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)