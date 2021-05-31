Srinagar, May 31 (PTI) A cache of ammunition was from a forest area in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir during a search operation, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Shajinar in Gutlibagh area of the central Kashmir district, an official said.

During the intensive search of the area, plastic cans containing 11 AK series magazines, 597 rounds of AK series, 12 UBGL rounds, a pistol magazine and six live pistol ammunition were found buried under the ground, he said.

A case was registered and further investigation was on.

