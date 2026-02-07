Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 7 (ANI): In connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday questioned United Democratic Front (UDF) convenor and Congress MP Adoor Prakash at the Crime Branch headquarters, the Kerala Police said.

Earlier on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a summons to Unnikrishnan Potti for detailed interrogation on Friday regarding the Sabarimala gold theft case, in which he is the main accused.

Potti was released on Thursday after the Kollam Vigilance Court granted him statutory bail in the case being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Potti is accused of misappropriating gold from the Dwarapalaka idols, the sanctum sanctorum, pillars, and door frames of the Sabarimala temple. Three other accused, former administrative officer Murari Babu, former executive officer Sudeesh Kumar, and former administrative officer S Sreekumar, have also been granted bail.

His bail was granted under Section 187(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, as the Crime Branch failed to submit the final report within the prescribed time. Potti was arrested on November 3, 2025, and had remained in judicial custody for over 90 days.

The case concerns the alleged theft of gold linked to the Sabarimala temple, which is under investigation by the Crime Branch.

Further investigation into the matter is expected to continue despite bail being granted. (ANI)

