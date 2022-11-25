Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that there are ample possibilities for industry and investment in all sectors in the state. Industrialists and investors should come, hold talks and participate in the progress of the industry and the state.

Chouhan was speaking on 'Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' in Bengaluru on Friday.

"There are sufficient land available for industries in the state. Madhya Pradesh is a power surplus state, Delhi's metro train is also running from the state's solar plant. There is sufficient availability of water. Law and order situation is better with skilled manpower, people of the state believe in working peacefully, our bureaucracy is also pro-active.

"All these points are our strength for industrial development and investment. Besides, the state Government is ready to make necessary changes in its various policies as per the requirement of the industries," he said, according to a release.

The dialogue with the investors is not just a ritual, but it is a feeling generated by a yearning, determination, zeal and passion for the development of the state, which he is committed to give a practical form, the Chief Minister noted.

A Global Investors Summit is to be held in Indore on January 11 and 12 next year.

Prior to this, there will be a Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan from January 8 to 10, in which NRIs living in more than 80 countries will participate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the conference and President Droupadi Murmu will attend the closing ceremony of the conference.

Chouhan invited industrialists and investors to participate in the Global Investors Summit. He said that after discussing the possibilities of investment and setting up industries in Madhya Pradesh, he is inviting them with the belief that they will give a decisive shape to their future plans in the summit.

He also held one-to-one talks with various industrialists. (ANI)

