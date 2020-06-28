Amravati, June 28 (PTI) Four more employees of Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Medical College and Hospital (PDMC) here in Maharashtra are among 13 persons who tested positive for coronavirus infection on Sunday, an official said.

The number of PDMC staffers to test positive for the viral infection so far has gone up to nine, including two doctors, he said.

Also Read | 5.5 Lakh Cases in Delhi by July-End? Manish Sisodia Says Situation Not So Bleak After Amit Shah Accuses Him of 'Stoking Fear'.

With this, the COVID-19 case count in the district has gone up to 521 including 23 fatalities so far.

With 12 patients being discharged from the COVID hospital in the day, the number of the recovered cases has risen to 389, the official said.

Also Read | West Bengal Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 572 COVID-19 Cases, Taking Tally to 17,283: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 28, 2020.

The number of the active cases in the district now stands at 109.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)