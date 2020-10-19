Amravati (Maha), Oct 19 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra rose by 28 on Monday to reach 15,521 while 96 people were discharged, an official said.

One person died during the day, he added.

The district has 1,100 active cases as 14,070 people have been discharged and 351 have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

