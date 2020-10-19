Google, the global tech giant had officially launched 'People Cards' in India in August this year. People Cards lets users create their public profile on Google search. People Cards feature aims at helping individuals, influencers, entrepreneurs, employees, self-employed people, freelancers who want to be discovered or help the world find them. People Cards feature utilises Google's Knowledge Graph & display information to the users. You will need to have a pre-existing Google account & provide your phone number in order to create your People Card on Google Search. Here's how to create Google People Cards in four easy steps. 'Add Me to Search': Google ‘People Cards’ Launched in India Allowing Users to Create Their Public Profile on Search Engine.

1. Firstly, sign in to your Google account, open Chrome browser on your Android or iOS device & type 'Add Me to Search'.

Google People Cards (Photo Credits: Google India)

2. In the results, you will find the option to add yourself to Google Search & tap on 'Get Started'

Google People Cards (Photo Credits: Google India)

3. Fill out all your details such as 'Location', 'About', 'Occupation', 'Work', 'Education' & so on.

4. At the bottom, tap 'Preview' and if you are satisfied with your card then tap on 'Submit'.

It is to be noted that this feature isn't available yet on desktop & is for users who have set their language to English.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).