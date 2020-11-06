Amravati (Maha), Nov 6 (PTI) Amravati in Maharashtra on Friday reported 47 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 16,609, while one person died and 41 people were discharged during the day, an official said.

The district now has 521 active cases as 15,720 people have been discharged and 368 have succumbed to the infection, he said.

The recovery rate in Amravati was 94.65 per cent, he added.

