PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: Octave, the potential software spin-off from Hexagon AB, today announced that Keolis India Pvt. Ltd. has selected Octave Attune EAM (formerly HxGN EAM) as the strategic Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) platform for Pune Metro Line 3.

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The project marks a significant milestone for Octave, which secures a flagship metro reference in India's rapidly expanding transportation sector.

Pune Metro Line 3, currently under construction, is a 23-kilometer line featuring 23 stations. In an area experiencing large-scale residential developments, which have led to traffic congestion and connectivity bottlenecks, the new line is expected to ease travel for the general public while boosting economic activity in the area. It will drastically reduce travel time between the Shivajinagar business district and the Hinjewadi IT hub, which employs more than 150,000 people.

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The project is governed by a Public-Private Partnership model that has awarded a 10-year contract to Keolis to operate the line.

To best achieve this mission, Keolis India chose Attune EAM to manage the complete lifecycle of all metro assets. This includes key infrastructure such as rolling stock, civil structures, rail tracks, utilities and the automatic fare collection system.

The selection concludes a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation process that included technical workshops and product demonstrations. It reflects Octave's strong global experience in managing metro infrastructure and the positive feedback from previous implementation within the Keolis group.

The platform will be deployed in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model and includes built-in Generative AI capabilities.

Since Pune Metro Line 3 is currently in the commissioning phase, Attune EAM will be instrumental in creating a detailed asset register from the outset, ensuring every asset is accurately documented, tracked and managed throughout its lifecycle. The implementation will include deploying advanced capabilities, such as reliability-centered maintenance (RCM) and integrating Attune EAM with crucial third-party systems such as the company's ERP, BIM and OT systems.

"We are proud to contribute to a project that will improve the lives of thousands of people while supporting Pune's economic development. Octave Attune EAM will support a broad range of operations and maintenance needs, from trains and tracks to stations and turnstiles, improving reliability, safety and lifecycle performance. This engagement reflects our continued investment in the transportation sector and our intent to serve as a long-term digitalization partner as operators advance their operations," said Chanpreet Sahni, Vice President, India at Octave.

About Keolis India:

Keolis India Pvt Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Keolis Group, a global leader in shared mobility solutions. The Group is a French multinational which is headquartered in Paris, France. With a strong international presence and decades of expertise, Keolis Group operates and maintains public transport networks -- including metros, trams, buses, and more -- across the world.

Keolis India Pvt Ltd has been established as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to provide Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services for Pune Metro Line 3.

Our mission is to provide world-class standards of service, with focus on safety, and operational efficiency for Pune Metro's expanding network. Currently, our team is focused on critical mobilisation activities, ensuring we meet all targets set by PITCMRL and future operational benchmarks ahead of launching full revenue services for Line 3.

With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and passenger experience, Keolis India Pvt Ltd aims to play a key role in transforming Pune's urban mobility-- connecting people, places, and creating opportunities through reliable, modern transit solutions.

About Octave:

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle -- Design, Build, Operate and Protect -- where performance, safety, and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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