Latur, Aug 6 (PTI) Fifteen stations of Central Railway's Solapur division, including the one at Latur, will be redeveloped as part of the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on Sunday, an official said.

A provision of Rs 19.10 crore has been allotted for Latur and the station would get a developed circulation area, 12 metre wide pedestrian bridge, beautification of premises etc, he said.

Also Read | Madhavrao Scindia's Statue Unveiled: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Unveils Statue of Former Union Minister in Tikamgarh Amid Protests by Local Organisations (See Pics).

The 15 stations of Solapur division that have been chosen under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme are Solapur, Pandharpur, Kurdwadi, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, Daund, Osmanabad, Latur, Kalburgi, Shahbad, Wadi, Jeur, Belapur, Gangapur and Dudhani.

As part of the scheme, 508 railway stations will be redeveloped into world class ones across India, including 44 in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS Will Surely Come Back To Power in State, Says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The redevelopment will involve making stations as 'city centres" with amenities like roof plaza, shopping zone, food court, segregated entry and exits, multi level parking, escalators etc.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)