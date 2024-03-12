Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Amrit Mahotsav created a gateway for India to enter into Amrit Kaal adding that it created an atmosphere of togetherness among the citizens similar to what was witnessed during India's independence.

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated Kochrab Ashram, the Prime Minister said that the Sabarmati Ashram has always been a vibrant centre of incomparable energy and we feel the inspiration of Bapu in ourselves.

"Sabarmati Ashram has kept alive Bapu's values of truth and nonviolence, rashtra seva and seeing God's service in the service of the deprived. Amrit Mahotsav created a gateway for India to enter into Amrit Kaal," PM Modi said.

Noting today's date of 12th March when pujya Bapu initiated the Dandi March and crafted the date in India's freedom struggle in golden letters, the Prime Minister said that this historic day is a witness to the initiation of a new era in independent India.

He highlighted the influence of Mahatma Gandhi's ideals and beliefs and the scope of Amrit Mahotsav.

"More than 3 crore people took the oath of Panch Pran during the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal program", PM Modi said.

He also informed about the development of more than 2 lakh Amrit Vatikas where more than 2 crore saplings were planted, the creation of more than 70,000 Amrit Sarovars towards water conservation, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign which became an expression of national devotion, and Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign where citizens paid tributes to freedom fighters.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the foundation stone laying of more than 2 lakh projects during Amrit Kaal making Sabarmati Ashram a pilgrimage of the resolutions of Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister said, "A nation that is not able to preserve its heritage loses its future too. Bapu's Sabarmati Ashram is the heritage of humanity, not just the country".

Recalling the long neglect of this priceless heritage, the Prime Minister mentioned the shrinking of the area of the Ashram from 120 acres to 5 Acres and said that out of 63 buildings, only 36 buildings remained with only 3 buildings open for the visitors.

He emphasized that it is the responsibility of all 140 crore Indians to keep the Ashram preserved given its significance in the freedom struggle.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the cooperation of the Ashram dwellers in getting back the 55-acre land of the Ashram. He stated the intention of preserving all the buildings of the Ashram in their original form.

The Prime Minister blamed the lack of willpower, colonial mindset and appeasement for the long neglect of such monuments.

PM Modi gave an example of Kashi Vishwanath Dham where people cooperated and 12 acre land came out for the project for creating facilities for the devotees which resulted in the arrival of 12 crore pilgrims after the redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Similarly, 200 acre land was freed for the expansion of Shri Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya. There too more than 1 crore devotees have gone for Darshan in just the last 50 days.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Kochrab Ashram and launched the Master plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial, at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (ANI)

