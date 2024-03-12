Chandigarh, March 12: In a significant turn of events ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has tendered his resignation. The move follows a reported discord within the ruling BJP-JJP alliance. The state’s political atmosphere has been charged with speculation as BJP MLAs are scheduled to convene shortly. A new government is expected to be sworn in later in the day. Meanwhile, Manohar Lal Khattar, Nayab Singh Saini and Sanjay Bhatia are in the race to be the new Haryana CM.

Cracks appeared in the BJP-JJP government amid disagreement over seat-sharing in Haryana ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Reports said that the BJP is unwilling to give 2 seats to the Dushyant Chautala-led party for the upcoming polls and wants to fight all 10 seats on its own. The BJP is likely to form a new government in Haryana with the support of Independent MLAs. While the political drama unfolds, let's take a look at the top contenders for the post of new Haryana CM. Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns As Haryana CM As Alliance With JJP Breaks.

Who Could Be Next Haryana CM?

Manohar Lal Khattar:

Born into a family uprooted during the Partition of India in 1947, Manohar Lal Khattar's journey began with hardship. Despite challenging situations, Khattar pursued higher education, becoming the first in his family to study beyond Class X. He attended Neki Ram Sharma Government College, Rohtak, and later Delhi University.

In 1977, Khattar joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at 24. His dedication and leadership qualities led him to various roles within the RSS and later the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He contested and won the Karnal Assembly constituency, becoming the first-time MLA to be elected Chief Minister of Haryana. He took oath as Haryana CM on October 26, 2014. Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns: Haryana CM, Cabinet Ministers Step Down As BJP's Alliance With JJP Breaks Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Nayab Singh Saini

Nayab Singh Saini's name started doing rounds at the corridors of power in Chandigarh as Khattar's replacement after latters sudden resignation. Saini was appointed as Haryana BJP chief in October last year. His journey within the BJP began in 1996, when he started within the Haryana BJP's organisational framework, working alongside the state general secretary until 2000. He was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Narayangarh constituency in 2014, followed by his appointment as a minister in the Haryana government in 2016.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nayab Singh Saini defeated his nearest rival, Nirmal Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC) from the Kurukshetra constituency with a margin of over 3.83 lakh votes.

Sanjay Bhatia:

Currently serving as the Member of Parliament for the Karnal constituency, Bhatia’s political journey is marked by significant organisational roles within the BJP. A staunch member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) since his college days, his ascent from Mandal Secretary in 1987 to District General Secretary in 1989 and eventually to the State General Secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha in 1998 showcases a steady climb through the party ranks.

The number game in Haryana is really interesting. Currently, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents. Plus, the BJP leaders were very vocal about several JJP MLAs being in contact with the party. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs, and the Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party have one seat each.

