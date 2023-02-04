Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 4 (ANI): An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was suspended after he was found doing objectionable acts under the influence of alcohol, while on duty outside the DC Complex in Amritsar.

As per the allegations, ASI Surinder Singh under the influence of alcohol took off his clothes and exposed his private parts.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kamaljit Singh Aulakh told ANI that the accused officer had been suspended.

"ASI Surinder Singh was on duty outside the DC Complex. A video made by some journalist went viral showing that he was doing duty while being drunk. We have sent the report for his suspension and also set up the inquiry against him," he said. (ANI)

