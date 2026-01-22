New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted a series of searches at multiple locations in three border districts of Punjab as part of its ongoing probe in the 2025 Amritsar temple grenade terror attack case.

NIA claimed to have seized a host of incriminating materials, including mobile phones, digital devices, and documents, during searches carried out at 10 locations in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur districts in Punjab.

An explosion had occurred outside the Thakur Dwara Sanatan Temple at Khandwala on Sher Shah Road, Amritsar on the night of March 14 last year.

NIA said the attack was carried out on the directions of several foreign-based handlers, who had arranged for explosives and weapons to spread terror in the region.

"The temple attack was among many such grenade attacks carried out by operatives of different terror groups in the state of Punjab as part of the terror conspiracy," said the agency in a statement.

NIA said its investigation in the case further showed that the foreign-based handlers had been recruiting and funding many individuals in India to carry out these grenade attacks.

The anti-terror agency, after taking over the probe from the state police in the instant case, had found that the grenade had been hurled at the Amritsar temple by accused Vishal and Gursidak.

While Vishal has been arrested by NIA, Gursidak is now deceased. "The duo had received the explosive from Sharanjeet Kumar of Qadian, Batala who had fled to Jharkhand and Bihar, from where he was subsequently arrested by NIA in September."

Sharanjeet, who had received consignments of explosives and grenades from foreign-based handlers, had also concealed three hand grenades and one pistol, which were later recovered by the NIA from a location in Gurdaspur, it said.

The agency further said it is continuing with its efforts to combat terror modules threatening the security and sovereignty of the country. (ANI)

