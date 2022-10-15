Amritsar, Oct 15 (PTI) Punjab Local Body Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Saturday handed over a hydraulic aerial ladder platform to the municipal corporation of Amritsar to bolster the city's firefighting efforts.

Nijjar while giving the machine said the total cost of the project was Rs 8.50 crore, including the operation and maintenance of the machine for seven years.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Boat Collides with JP Setu Pillar, All Safe Onboard.

Training for the firefighters for first six months will be done by the manufacturing company, he said in an official statement here.

By connecting a water bowser tender with the platform, it will be possible to control fire up to a height of about 70 metres, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Impersonating As Indian Air Force Officer To Get Special Airport Pass Arrested.

The ladder will also be instrumental in rescue efforts by getting the firefighter access up to a height of 52 metres of any structure.

The platform is equipped with infrared technology to help firefighters tackle the blaze more efficiently, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)