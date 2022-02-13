Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 13 (ANI): In a bid to encourage voters to take part in the Punjab Assembly elections, an Amritsar based painter created a massive canvas of principal contenders with the theme of "India's flag".

The painting consists of the collage of the pictures of Chief Ministerial faces of different political parties, including Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Singh Mann, Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi, and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal along with the respective party's senior leaders.

Speaking to ANI, Jagjot Singh Rubal, Amritsar based painter, said, "As polling is going to take place in Punjab on February 20, so I wanted to encourage the youth here to cast their valuable votes. Youths always say that one vote does not matter."

"But I want to make them aware that one vote can decide victory and defeat. This (picture) is my appeal to young voters to cast their votes and choose the right candidates. All the best to all voters," the painter said.

Describing his painting, Rubal stated that he has used the theme of the "Indian flag" in the canvas and painted the background with tri-colours.

Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20, and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

