New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Fuelled by revenge, a man orchestrated an armed robbery at a former crime partner's sister's house in west Delhi's Anand Parbat area, making off with Rs 25 lakh, police said on Friday.

The robbery, police said, was organised by 32-year-old Manish, who had once gone to jail with Jitender, the brother of the victim, in an attempted murder case.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah Death Threat: Karnataka CM Says 'Received Threat Calls, Asked Police To Find Those Responsible'.

The incident took place on Wednesday, and police have since nabbed Manish, along with four of his associates – Ayush, 20, Rahul, 24, Jatin, 22, and Sachin, 23, from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, an officer said.

Police have also recovered Rs 11.45 lakh in cash, a brand-new motorcycle and three mobile phones purchased from the looted amount, and a country-made pistol used in the crime.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Pran Pratishtha of 'Ram Darbar' on 1st Floor From June 3; Over 700 Daily Passes Likely for Darshan.

According to police, on Wednesday around 8 pm, four armed men barged into the house of a woman, tied her up at gunpoint, and decamped with Rs 25 lakh in cash and two mobile phones belonging to her brother. Before fleeing, they locked the woman inside the house.

"The Crime Branch formed a dedicated team. After scanning footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras, the team zeroed in on one suspect, Manish, hiding in Ghaziabad," a police officer said.

Raids resulted in the arrest of five people from Sudamapuri and Haibatpur in UP.

"During interrogation, Manish, who was identified as the mastermind, revealed that the robbery was an act of revenge. In 2018, he was co-accused with the complainant's brother Jitender in an attempted murder case," the officer said.

In 2024, Jitender allegedly assaulted Manish, which he wanted to take revenge of.

The officer said Manish knew the woman's family had a clothing and money-lending business and kept cash in the house. To put together a team, he roped in Ayush, who brought in Rahul, Jatin, and Sachin.

A sixth who was part of the team is absconding.

"The group met near the victim's house on the evening of the incident, where Manish pointed out the location and another accused who is absconding carried the pistol used to threaten the victim," the officer said.

After his arrest, Jatin revealed he purchased a new motorcycle worth Rs 1.72 lakh and two mobile phones using his share of the loot.

Ayush also bought a new mobile phone from the robbed amount. The pistol used was discovered at Rahul's instance.

The officer said Manish has 27 previous criminal involvements, including cases of rape and robbery, besides the murder attempt case.

Ayush, a first-year BA student, has a past robbery case in Noida. Rahul, from Haibatpur, has no prior record.

Jatin, a restaurant cook from Gautam Budh Nagar, has eight criminal cases against him.

Sachin, an unemployed youth from Ghaziabad, has one NDPS case against him. "Efforts are on to apprehend the sixth accused and recover the remaining looted amount," the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)