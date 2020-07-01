Bhopal, Jul 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel took oath as governor of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday at a ceremony at Raj Bhawan here.

Patel was given additional charge as Madhya Pradesh governor following the illness of incumbent governor Lalji Tandon.

Also Read | Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist & Entrepreneur Dr Shuba Dharmana Throws Light on Skin & Hair Care During Monsoons.

Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Ajay Kumar Mittal administered the oath of office to Patel in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, some other state politicians and officials, the Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

Patel had served as Madhya Pradesh governor earlier too, before her appointment as Uttar Pradesh governor.

Also Read | Here's How a Woman Entrepreneur Giorgia Mondani is Making Her Mark in a Men's Dominated Industry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)