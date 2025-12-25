Gir Somanth (Gujarat) [India], December 25 (ANI): Gujarat Reliance Industries Limited Director Anant Ambani offered prayers at Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple in Gujarat.

Somnath Temple in Gujarat holds immense cultural and religious significance as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. Revered as a symbol of spiritual devotion, it is considered one of the holiest sites in Hinduism.

The temple's rich history and enduring presence reflect its cultural importance, drawing millions of devotees each year. As a sacred landmark, it not only celebrates Lord Shiva's divine power but also stands as a testament to India's religious and cultural heritage.

Last Week, Anant Ambani hosted Global football icons Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul to Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre.

At the centre, initiatives traditionally begin with seeking blessings in accordance with Sanatana Dharma, which emphasises reverence for nature and respect for all living beings.

Messi's visit reflected this cultural ethos as he participated in traditional Hindu rituals, observed wildlife, and interacted with caregivers and conservation teams. His engagements during the visit reflected the humility and humanitarian values for which he is widely recognised.

The football icons were welcomed in grand traditional style with vibrant folk music, a showering of flowers symbolising blessings and purity of intent, and a ceremonial aarti.

The football legend also participated in a Maha Aarti at the temple, including Ambe Mata Puja, Ganesh Puja, Hanuman Puja and Shiv Abhishek, offering prayers for world peace and unity in keeping with India's timeless ethos of reverence for all living beings.

Following the welcome, Messi embarked on a guided tour of Vantara's expansive conservation ecosystem, home to rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles and fostered young animals from across the globe.

The highlight of the tour came at the Elephant Care Centre, where Messi met Maniklal, a rescued elephant calf saved along with his ailing mother Prathima from harsh labour in the logging industry two years ago. In a moment that captured hearts across the centre, Messi engaged in an impromptu football enrichment activity with Maniklal, demonstrating the universal language of play. (ANI)

