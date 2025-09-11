Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 11 (ANI): Following Anbumani Ramadoss' expulsion from Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), party leader and advocate K Balu said that Anbumani will continue as the President of the party.

PMK leader K Balu said that the Election Commission of India has recognised Anbumani as the party chief and his tenure has been extended till August 2026.

Balu told reporters, "Anbumani Ramadoss even today is continuing as the President of the party. Yesterday, the Election Commission of India issued a communication based on the General Council in Mahabalipuram. Based on our communication, the ECI recognised Anbumani as the president. The tenure of the President, Secretary and General Secretary is extended to August 2026."

Addressing the expulsion, he said that the founder of a party cannot take administrative decisions.

"By law, the administration of the party can be done only by the President and the Secretary. The founder can only give advice to run the party, and apart from that, the founder has no power," he said.

Earlier, Anbumani Ramadoss had announced that K Balu would answer regarding his removal from the party.

"Paatali Makkal Katchi lawyer Balu will answer everything regarding the incident that took place today. A press conference is going to be held in Chennai shortly," Anbumani told the media.

Earlier today, party founder S Ramadoss removed his son and Working President Anbumani from the party.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Thailapuram, near Tindivanam, Ramadoss explained that the party's Disciplinary Committee, on September 1, 2025, recommended action against Anbumani for several anti-party activities.

He said that 16 charges had been sent to Anbumani for an explanation. Despite being given two opportunities and time extensions, Anbumani neither responded in writing nor appeared in person to clarify. "By not responding to the charges, Anbumani has admitted guilt," Ramadoss said, adding that this proves Anbumani is unfit for politics and that his actions were intended to destroy the party.

Ramadoss declared that from now on, no PMK office-bearer should have any contact with Anbumani. He also warned that if any member engages in anti-party activities in the future, strict action will be taken.

Ramadoss said that although several opportunities and training had been given, Anbumani lacked faith and support for the PMK. "I even advised him three times to start his own political party. No individual, including my own son, can claim ownership of a party that I built from scratch with hard work, travelling across 96,000 villages and sustaining only on porridge and simple food," he said.

He strongly rejected speculation that the PMK General Secretary post would be given to his elder daughter, Gandhimathi.

On the charges, Ramadoss said the most painful was that Anbumani had engaged in surveillance against him. "If opponents spy on me, it is understandable. But if my own son does it, that is unacceptable," he said emotionally.

He further claimed that Anbumani, when Prime Minister Modi visited Gangai Konda Cholapuram, had ignored elders' advice, showing arrogance and a lack of respect. "Elders' words are like nectar. But Anbumani refused to listen," he remarked, quoting veteran leader Pazha Karuppaiah.

Ramadoss added that removing Anbumani would not set back the PMK's growth. "When you cultivate crops, weeds will also grow. We must remove the weeds. That is what I have done today," he said.

He also said, "If Anbumani starts his own party, it will not grow. The PMK is a unique party and will continue to grow stronger without him."

Ramadoss concluded by stating, "The post of Treasurer will remain, and I will decide when and to whom it will be given. The Election Commission has not declared Anbumani as the party leader; such claims are false. Leadership qualities are absent in him. Those misguiding him may be forgiven if they come forward individually and admit it. But Anbumani has no place in the PMK anymore."

This comes amid the ongoing rift between the father and son over the leadership of the party. (ANI)

