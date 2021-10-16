New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Referring to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent statement that ancestors of all Indians were the same, RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray for questioning RSS chief's comment.

Replying to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment, Thackeray, while addressing a rally on the occasion of Dussehra yesterday, had said, "Did the ancestors of opposition parties and farmers come from a different planet? Did the ancestors of those affected in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident come from another planet? Addiction to power is like drug addiction. In drug addiction, you destroy yourself and your family. Hunger for power destroys families of others."

On this comment, Kumar said, "Were ancestors of Palghar incident not the same? What action had the Uddhav Thackeray led government taken in this regard? Were the ancestors of those killed in Jammu and Kashmir not the same? They remember the Lakhimpur Kheri incident well but fail to acknowledge the Palghar incident. Further, they did not speak on the West Bengal post-poll violence."

"Udhav Thackeray's statement is full of hatred and violence towards selected people. Thackeray should understand that he should not do politics on every issue," Kumar said.

Speaking on the farmers' protests, Kumar alleged that the protests are "politically motivated" and asked the "true farmers" to alienate from such uproar.

He said, "The farmers' movement has gradually deviated from its path and has become politically motivated. Real farmers should immediately distance themselves from political parties. Talks and discussions on this matter with the Centre should be encouraged."

Farmers across the country have been protesting against the enacted farm laws in 2020. The matter has been put on stay in the Supreme Court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)