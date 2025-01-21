Agartala, Jan 21 (PTI) An ancient statue of Lord Brahma was found from Tripura's Unakoti district on Tuesday, an official said on Tuesday.

Some labourers who were working in the Bhuiyapara area to construct a village road, around 3 km away from the Unakoti archaeological site, found the statue made of stone.

The villagers started offering prayers to the statue soon after it was found, the official said.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kailashashar Pradip Sarkar and Conservator Assistant of Archeology Survey of India (ASI) Abhishek Kumar visited the spot and took possession of the statue.

"It appears the statue resembles an idol of Lord Brahma and it is ancient. The local ASI official informed the senior officials about its discovery," the SDM told reporters.

"At present, it is kept at the office of the district magistrate of Unakoti district," the SDM said.

The Bhuiyapara village falls within the jurisdiction of the Deoracherra Autonomous District Council (ADC).

It is located 3 km away from the Unakoti archaeological site.

A collection of ancient carvings and statues that date back to the 7th-9th centuries are found there.

These magnificent rock-cut figures depict Hindu deities and mythological characters.

