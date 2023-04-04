Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): An ancient Vinayaka idol at a temple in Firangipuram of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district was found broken on Monday morning.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy posted, "Vinayak ji's idol destroyed in ancient Ganapati temple in Firangipuram, Guntur. In past also several incidents of this sort happened but no actions were taken by YSR Congress Party government and it is now repeated again."

Also Read | UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Results to be Released Today, Know Steps to Check Your Scorecard Online.

Reddy demanded strict action against the culprits.

"Priliminary investigation suggests that a few miscreants in the area were behind the incident. There's no communal angle in this matter. We will catch the culprits soon," Guntur SP Arif Hafeez said.

Also Read | ‘Delhi Metro Girl’ News: Video of Woman Wearing Bra and Skirt in Delhi Metro Train Goes Viral, DMRC Asks Commuters to Follow All Social Etiquette and Protocols.

A few locals alerted authorities concerned to the incident on Monday morning.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway, the police informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)