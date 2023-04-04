New Delhi, April 4: Video of a scantily clad woman travelling in a Delhi Metro coach has gone viral on social media. In the undated short clip, the commuter can be seen sitting next to other female passengers inside a coach, before standing up and walking, revealing her two-piece outfit. Amid 'Delhi Metro Girl' News, Video of Woman Dancing on Lata Mangeshkar's 'Tere Kaaran Mere Saajan' Song Inside Metro Goes Viral.

Viral Video of Delhi Metro:

Responding to the video, the Delhi Metro stated that it expects its commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols that are acceptable in society. Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire that could offend the sensibilities of other passengers, it added. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Operations and Maintenance Act lists indecency as a punishable offence under Section 59. 'Delhi Metro Girl' Photos in Tiny Bra and Mini Skirt Go Viral AGAIN, Netizens Angry Over Woman's Outfit Choice in Public Transport!.

The DMRC has appealed to passengers to maintain decorum while travelling in public transport saying, "While issues such as the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue, passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct in a responsible manner." The video was originally shared by the Twitter handle of NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs, along with a caption stating that the woman was not @uorfi_.

