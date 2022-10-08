Port Blair, Oct 8 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), the only Joint Services operational Command in India, on Saturday celebrated its 22nd Raising Day.

The Command was established on October 8, 2001 as a 'Unified Command' under Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar (CINCAN), towards building synergy and cohesion between the Services while defending national interests in the far removed Andaman and Nicobar region, a press release by the Headquarters of Andaman and Nicobar Command said.

On the occasion, Lt Gen Ajai Singh, the 16th Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) reviewed a Joint Services Parade at INS Utkrosh.

Addressing the parade, the CINCAN conveyed his heartiest felicitations to all the personnel and families of Andaman and Nicobar Command and acknowledged their contributions towards the operational preparedness of the Command.

He highlighted the fact, that since its inception in 2001, the Command has grown manifold in operational efficiency, showing an indomitable spirit and commitment to protect the territorial integrity and security in its AOR.

The command has also played a key role in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations (HADR) on numerous occasions, the release said.

ANC, the only Joint Services operational Command in India has been instrumental in effectively and efficiently safeguarding the Andaman and Nicobar Islands including its long coastline and the vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Singh also acknowledged the efforts of the Defence Wives Welfare Association (DWWA), which has reached out to the community through various campaigns in a meaningful way, to improve the quality of the life of its personnel and families.

The CINCAN appreciated the cohesion at all levels with the civil administration and security agencies towards synergising efforts towards providing overall security for the growth of the Andaman and Nicobar Islanders in particular and the country at large.

