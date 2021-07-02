Port Blair, Jul 2 (PTI) The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,469, a health official said on Friday.

One new case was detected during contact tracing and another was airport arrival, he said.

Passengers arriving by flight have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test before they are allowed entry into the islands, the official said.

The archipelago now has 33 active COVID-19 cases and all the cases are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts of the union territory - Nicobar and North and Middle Andaman are now COVID-19 free as both don't have any active coronavirus case, the official said.

A total of 7,308 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, while the death toll is 128, he said.

The administration has so far tested 4,10,741 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.82 per cent, he said.

A total of 1,79,963 people have been inoculated in the union territory so far, of which 1,56,289 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 23,674 have received both doses of the vaccine, he added. The total population of the union territory is 4 lakh people.

Meanwhile, Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma along with V Candavelou, CommissionercumSecretary (Health) and Dr Omkar Singh, Director of Health Services visited Car Nicobar on Thursday to review the health facilities in the island.

Sharma held a meeting with the tribal leaders and discussed various issues relating to their welfare. He held a meeting at the Carnic hospital and based on the request of the tribal leaders raised the issue of posting of a gynaecologist at Car Nicobar hospital.

The Member of Parliament also raised the issue of operation of the dialysis unit at the hospital and improving health facilities at the hospital before the health authorities.

He expressed happiness that 73 per cent of the Nicobar population have been vaccinated.

