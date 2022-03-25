Port Blair, Mar 25 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 10,032, a health department official said on Friday.

The union territory now has only two active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said. The administration has tested 7,09,290 samples for COVID-19 so far and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.41 per cent.

A total of 6,09,546 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, the official added.

