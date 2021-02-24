Port Blair, Feb 24 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,016 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the union territory, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The new case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The archipelago now has five active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts of the union territory North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are COVID-19 free as both dont have any active coronavirus case at present.

The overall COVID situation is under control in the archipelago as the local administration has been strict to ensure that health safety protocols are followed to contain the spread of the disease, he said.

The administration has made it mandatory for passengers arriving by flight to produce a negative COVID-19 test report before they are allowed entry into the islands.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

No one was cured of the disease on Tuesday, and the total number of recoveries in the archipelago stood at 4,949, the official said.

Altogether, 5,862 health professionals and frontline workers have been vaccinated till Tuesday of which 2,161 health care workers have received the second dose of the vaccine, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 2,61,719 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.92 per cent, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)