India News | Andhra BJP Chief's Daughter-in-law Dies in Hyderabad After Falling Unconscious

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana's daughter-in-law Nallapureddy Saharika was declared brought dead by doctors after she fell unconscious at her friend's residence here on Thursday.

"On Thursday, Nallapureddy Saharika, daughter-in-law of Andhra Pradesh BJP president came to her friend's residence located at Meenakshi apartment in the limits of Raidurgam police station. She fell to the ground unconscious and was later rushed to AIG hospital in Gachibowli, where she was declared brought dead by doctors," N Shyam Prasad Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Madhapur said.

"We are registering a case under 174 CrPC and further investigation will be carried out. The body has been shifted to the government hospital for the post-mortem," he added. (ANI)

