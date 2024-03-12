Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 20 lakh to the family of Geetanjali, who allegedly died by suicide due to online harassment.

Geetanjali, 32, a resident of Sharab Bazar in Tenali, attempted suicide on March 7 and succumbed to her injuries on March 11.

CM Jagan expressed profound grief over Geetanjali's suicide and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the law would take its strictest course against those who indulge in activities that infringe upon the dignity and respect of women, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's office.

He directed officials to take strong action against the social media users who allegedly posted inappropriate comments on Geetanjali's interview on a YouTube channel.

Geetanjali's family members have reportedly complained to the police, alleging that she took her own life after facing harassment and online abuse.

Meanwhile, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged that Geetanjali died by suicide due to online harassment by activists belonging to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena. The party alleged that she was subjected to online bullying after she praised the YSRCP government's policies in the media. (ANI)

