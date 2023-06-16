Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched 4G internet services in remote areas of the state on Thursday. The Chief Minister launched the operations of 100 Jio towers established by the Reliance Group, said an official statement.

People's representatives, Collectors, and people in the areas of new towers took part in a video conference Chief Minister Jagan held directly. The latter also interacted with tribals in the respective areas.

Also Read | 'Earliest Animal' Fossil of Indian Dickinsonia in Bhimbetka Turns Out To Be Left-Over Impression of Beehive.

"It will help all households in remote areas get internet connectivity...209 remote corner villages will receive 4G services," said an official release.

The CM expressed gratitude to the Telecommunications Department at the Centre, BSNL, Reliance Jio, and Airtel for extending their services to remote corners of the state.

Also Read | 2,000 Tourists Stuck in Sikkim Due to Road Blockade Following Incessant Rainfall and Inclement Weather.

IT, Electronics and Communications Minister G.Amarnath, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, IT Secretary K Sasidhar, senior officials and representatives of Jio were present.

MLAs, senior officials and public representatives of Parvatipuram Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts attended the programme virtually. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)