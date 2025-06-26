Amaravati, Jun 26 (PTI) YSRCP leader and former minister S Appalaraju on Thursday alleged that Andhra Pradesh is facing an "undeclared Emergency" under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's regime.

Appalaraju claimed that Naidu, who once supported the Emergency as a Congress leader, is now imposing similar repression through "police excesses, fabricated cases, and political intimidation".

Addressing a press conference, the YSRCP leader said, "He (Naidu) preaches against it (Emergency) while promoting a similar authoritarian regime in the state."

He alleged misuse of police force, torture, and illegal cases against YSRCP leaders and common people, blaming IT Minister Nara Lokesh for creating a climate of fear.

Appalaraju further accused the TDP of "industrial sabotage", claiming attacks on UltraTech, Bhavya Cements, and extortion in breweries forced investors like Jindal group to exit.

He alleged vandalism at Krishnapatnam Port as examples of anti-industry policies under Naidu's administration.

He warned that public unrest is rising, quoting internal government surveys and said, "Even intellectuals are unwilling to support this administration's authoritarian actions."

"History shows dictators fall. This government must take lessons before it's too late," Appalaraju added.

There was no immediate reaction from the TDP.

