Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): YSRCP has demanded that the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh categorically state that it is against the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP).

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, the former Andhra Pradesh minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the package given by the Centre is part of the privatisation move, as there were many riders to the package. He said that YSRCP is committed to the slogan of Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku.

A similar package was given to the neighbouring state and there were no conditions, while there are many riders for the Rs 11,000 crore given to the Vizag steel plant. They have to answer as to why salaries were not being paid to the staff so far and the developments are in the true spirit of the Visakha Ukku agitation, he said

The Prime Minister and Union Home Minister were in the state, and there was assurance from them or the Chief Minister that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant would not be privatised. This shows that there is something wrong with the coalition's views, he said.

"YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government was steadfast in opposing the privatisation of VSP and it was acknowledged by the Centre. If the coalition is sincere in opposing the privatisation, why have they not told it categorically while sharing the platform with the Prime Minister or the Home Minister?" Satyanarayana said.

Further, he said that the Tirupati stampede has brought the inefficiency of the state government to the fore as the Kumbh Mela, with crores of devotees participating, is being held smoothly. The coalition government lacked sincerity and commitment and it was sheer negligence, he said.

When the Centre tried to intervene, efforts were made by Chandrababu Naidu and his team to thwart it. We have written to the High Court to take up the case suo motu and conduct an inquiry, he said. (ANI)

