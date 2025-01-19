New Delhi, January 19: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024, conducted on January 12, 2025. Candidates can access their results at the official NBEMS website: natboard.edu.in.

Details such as roll number, application number, scores and status of result will be available for all candidates who participated in the entrance examination.

How to Check FMGE Result

Visit the NBEMS website.

Locate and click on the “FMGE December 2024 Result” link.

Enter your roll number, password, or other login credentials.

View and download your result for future reference.

Important Updates

A question deemed technically incorrect in the exam has resulted in full marks being awarded to all candidates.

Individual scorecards will be available for download from January 27, 2025.

Pass certificates will be issued in person after identity and credential verification.

FMGE scorecards cannot be used for registration with State Medical Councils.

Results of seven candidates have been withheld due to investigations related to unfair means or other issues.

Candidates with inquiries can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or through the communication portal: exam.natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS warns that ineligibility or detection of unfair means can result in result cancellation at any stage. Further updates regarding pass certificate distribution will be announced separately.

