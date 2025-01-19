Mahakumbh Nagar, January 19: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also likely to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela. Addressing a press conference in Prayagraj after reviewing the preparations for Mauni Amavasya, Adityanath informed that programmes of the president, vice president, prime minister and home minister are also planned at the Maha Kumbh.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind is currently involved with the Maha Kumbh's organisation, he said. Adityanath said he was unable to take a holy dip at the Sangam on Makar Sankranti and Paush Purnima, as he had chosen to restrict himself for the convenience of seers and devotees. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Take Stock of Situation After Blaze Gutted Several Tents at Mahakumbh Mela Venue in Prayagraj.

"A large number of devotees are arriving at the Maha Kumbh from across the country and abroad. Many foreign devotees were deeply moved after taking a holy dip at the Sangam," the chief minister said. He added that European tourists singing praises of Prayagraj was truly overwhelming.

"They do not know Hindi, Sanskrit or Awadhi, but they were chanting Hindi chaupais, Sanskrit mantras and verses connected to Sanatan Dharma with great devotion. The reverence they expressed for Mother Ganga and the sacred places here was overwhelming," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said. He highlighted the grand scale of the Maha Kumbh and lauded Prime Minister Modi's vision for the event. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: 18 Tents Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts at Mahakumbh Site in Prayagraj Due to LPG Cylinder Blast; Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Videos).

"The main bathing events of Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti have concluded, while the two Maha Snans -- on Mauni Amavasya on January 29 and on Basant Panchami on February 3 -- are still to come. More than 7,000 organisations have already arrived," he said. The chief minister informed that an aerial survey of the entire Maha Kumbh area was conducted on Sunday.

The total number of people present at the event, including devotees bathing at the Sangam, residents of Kumbh tents and other connected groups, has gone past one crore, he said. "To ensure the convenience and safety of such a large crowd, departments of both the central and state governments are working with full coordination among each other. The vision of a grand, divine and digital Kumbh is being realised, while also connecting the pilgrims' faith with modernity and honouring their devotion," he added.

To address all the issues, the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, director general of police (DGP) and other senior officials were sent to the site, the chief minister said. Efforts were again made on Sunday to assess the progress, he said, adding that keeping in mind the major bathing events of January 29 and February 3, a review of the entire arrangement was conducted.

Adityanath expressed confidence that with the blessings of Lord Prayagraj and Mother Ganga, the two major bathing events (Shahi Snans) will be completed successfully. Governors and chief ministers of various states as well as Supreme Court and high court judges, along with representatives from different states, have continuously been visiting and bathing at the Sangam, he said.

"There is a massive presence of seers and devotees currently in Prayagraj, with numerous religious rituals being performed. Whether domestic or foreign devotees, all are deeply moved after bathing at the Sangam," he added.