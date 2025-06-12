Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), June 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila on Thursday criticised the TDP-led government's one-year performance, alleging heavy borrowings, unfulfilled promises, and exclusion in welfare schemes.

Addressing a press conference, Sharmila said, "Borrowing nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in a single year is alarming. This trend threatens the financial future of Andhra Pradesh".

The APCC chief said nearly 2.7 lakh government jobs remain vacant despite promises of an annual job calendar and added that power bills have imposed a Rs 17,000 crore burden on the public.

Sharmila claimed that over 20 lakh students were excluded from the 'Thalliki Vandhanam' scheme which offers Rs 15,000 per annum for every school-going child.

Likewise, she noted that nearly 48 lakh farmers did not receive Annadata Sukhibhava benefits.

Further, she observed that the poll promise of Rs 1,500 per month for women between the age of 19 and 59 years is yet to be fulfilled even after a year in power.

Sharmila said that the Super Six schemes remain unimplemented and the TDP-led government's one-year report resembles a manifesto, lacking measurable outcomes or accountability for the commitments made.

In the run up to 2024 polls, Naidu made several welfare promises under the banner of Super Six, which includes 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and free bus travel for women.

Other schemes under Super Six are -- three free gas cylinders to every household (Deepam - 2).

