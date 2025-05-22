Vijayawada, May 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday launched 'Maata-Manthi' (Conversation), a village dialogue initiative focused on participatory rural development and transparent governance.

Kalyan interacted with the residents of Ravivalasa village in Srikakulam district via video conference. He addressed grassroots concerns and reviewed village development suggestions.

"Technology has united the world in a global village where miles could be reached in moments and conversations flow effortlessly," Kalyan said in a post on 'X'.

During the virtual interaction, the villagers raised issues about poor drinking water supply, bad roads, irregular garbage collection, and delayed pension disbursement affecting elderly and vulnerable households in Ravivalasa village.

The Janasena chief directed officials to restore water supply immediately, approved urgent road repairs, and instructed them to ensure the disbursal of timely pensions and sanitation services.

Pending concerns, including drainage and employment avenues, were forwarded to respective departments with strict deadlines, while rural populace were assured of monthly reviews through continued 'Maata-Manthi' sessions, Kalyan said in a party release.

Immediate concerns were resolved on the spot with officials' coordination, while pending matters were assigned to relevant departments with timelines for follow-up and implementation, it said.

The Deputy CM described this initiative as a major step towards realising 'Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025,' aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive village empowerment.

'Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025', which was inaugurated by PM Modi on January 4, aims to celebrate rural India's entrepreneurial spirit and cultural heritage.

