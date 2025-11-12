Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan called for the establishment of a 'Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana Board' to safeguard the Sanatan faith, amid controversy over alleged adulteration in the ghee used for Tirupati Laddus.

In a post shared on the social media platform X on Tuesday, Kalyan stated that the sentiments and practices of Sanatanis are being mocked and undermined, which erodes the trust of devotees.

The Deputy CM wrote, "For the global Hindu community, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is more than a pilgrimage centre; it is a sacred spiritual sojourn. The Tirupati Laddu is not just a sweet; it is a shared emotion - we distribute it among friends, family and strangers alike, for it embodies our collective belief and profound faith."

"On average, nearly 2.5 crore devotees visit Tirumala every year. And when the sentiments and practices of Sanatanis are mocked or undermined, it is not merely hurtful; it shatters the trust and devotion of millions around the world. Secularism must be a two-way street," he added.

Calling for a protection body for Sanatan Dharma, he stated that the board must be established with the consensus of all stakeholders.

"Protection and respect for our faith cannot be negotiable. Our Sanatana Dharma is one of the oldest and ever-evolving civilisations, and it is high time we establish the Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana Board with the consensus of all the stakeholders," the X post read.

In another X post, Kalyan cited a media report alleging Rs 250 crore worth of adulterated ghee was used in Tirupati Laddus between 2019 and 2024.

This comes after former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Dharma Reddy appeared before the SIT in connection with the adulterated ghee case. He was questioned regarding the procurement of adulterated ghee.

Meanwhile, the SIT has issued online notices to former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, directing him to appear for questioning on November 13. It is learned that he has requested a week's time, stating that he will appear before the SIT after November 15.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP slammed the previous YSRCP regime for the alleged adulteration.

"To make ghee, milk is needed. Especially for the pure ghee used in Tirumala laddus, it is made from cow's milk. But during the YCP regime, the adulterated ghee used for laddus was reportedly made without using real milk, from chemicals and animal fat, with spurious types of oils," TDP wrote on X. (ANI)

