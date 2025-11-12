Mumbai, November 12: The Aadhaar card has become one of the important documents to prove one's identity. It is also used as an identity proof to cast a vote during elections in the country. That said, if you're moving to a new house or relocating to a new city, it's important to update your address. To update your address across services such as banking, gas connections, and insurance, among others, the Aadhaar card becomes mandatory.

So, how to update your address in Aadhaar online? In case you're looking for the answer to this question, then we have got you covered. Not only is updating your Aadhaar address online now easier, but it is also free until June 14, 2026. One can update their Aadhaar address online by visiting the official myAadhaar portal. Scroll below to know the steps to update your address in Aadhaar online. New Aadhaar App: UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App; From Features to Steps To Download, All You Need To Know.

Uploading Documents in Support of Address Is Free Till June 14, 2026

Aadhaar Address update service is free till June 14, 2026 (Photo Credits: myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in)

How To Update Aadhaar Address Online

Visit the myAadhaar Portal at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

Log in using OTP

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar card number and the captcha code

You'll receive a one-time password on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Enter the OTP to log in

Once logged in, select the "Address update" option

Now select "Update address using your documents" or "Update Address Using the Head of Family Member’s Aadhaar"

Enter your new address

Type your new address exactly as it appears on your Proof of Address (POA) document

Upload a Valid POA Document such as Passport, Voter ID, Ration Card, etc.

Review the details and documents uploaded

Click on submit

After you have successfully submitted your request for updating your Aadhaar address, you'll receive a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) or Service Request Number (SRN). You can use this number to track your update status on the portal. It must be noted that at present, the facility to update the Aadhaar address is free. However, a nominal fee may apply if the waiver ends. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From EPIC to Aadhaar Card, List of Documents To Carry for Voting at Polling Booths During 2nd Phase of Bihar Polls.

The Aadhaar address updation takes a few working days to up to 30 days to get approved. Once approved, you can visit the myAadhaar portal to download your updated Aadhaar e-card, which will now show your new address. The documents to support proof of identity or address can be submitted online on the myAadhaar portal or by visiting any Aadhaar centre.

