Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): A fire broke out near the Tirumala Paruveta Mandapam in the Tirupati district on Friday.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

The firefighters reached the spot as soon as they received word about the incident and went about dousing the flames.

The fire, which broke out in the Sri Ghandam area, spread rapidly, according to officials.

With the fire spreading, the authorities also issued a warning for the local wildlife, officials said, adding that the fire could have been the result of an intense heatwave currently sweeping the state.

Officials said efforts were underway to douse the flames.

The fire department informed that it was working to prevent the fire from spreading any further, and that the situation was being monitored closely.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

