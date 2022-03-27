Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Sunday expressed "deep anguish" and "profound grief" over the bus accident in Chittoor district yesterday night in which eight people were killed while several others sustained injures.

The Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan said that the district officials briefed the Governor that the accident took place when a private bus carrying 63 persons of a marriage party, proceeding from Dharmavaram in Anantapuram district to Tirupati, lost control while taking a turn on the ghat road and fell into a gorge.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heat Wave Conditions Very Likely Over Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan; Tamil Nadu, Kerala To Witness Thunderstorm.

Governor Harichandan directed the officials to provide necessary medical treatment to the injured persons and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

According to the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), the driver's negligence is believed to be the cause of the accident.

Also Read | Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire in Pune, Company Launches Probe.

"The accident took place as the bus fell off the cliff due to driver's negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati," he said. The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)