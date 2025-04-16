Amaravati, Apr 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh government has called for tenders to construct an integrated state secretariat comprising five towers, with an estimated cost of nearly Rs 4,700 crore.

According to a tender notification issued by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, the secretariat will include five towers, featuring an Integrated AP State Secretariat and Heads of Department offices (GAD Tower) in Amaravati.

Also Read | ICAI CA Exam Admit Card 2025 Out at eservices.icai.org: Hall Ticket for CA Inter and Final May Examinations Released, Know Steps To Download.

The construction must comply with the IGBC Green New Buildings Platinum-level certification and will include a three-year Defect Liability Period. It will be executed under a Design-Build item rate (lump sum) contract, the notification said.

The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 4,688.82 crore. Technical bids will be opened on May 1, it added.

Also Read | 'Concerned Over Violence': Supreme Court Posts Further Hearing on Waqf (Amendment) Act Challenge Pleas for April 17.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana told reporters that tenders worth Rs 41,000 crore for various projects in Amaravati have already been awarded and work has commenced.

"Projects worth a total of Rs 64,000 crore will be taken up. The Cabinet has already approved these. Some more tenders are yet to be floated, and that will be completed by the end of this month. Amaravati will become one of the top cities in the world," he said.

On April 1, the Central government released over Rs 4,200 crore to Andhra Pradesh for the Amaravati Capital Development Project, after receiving the first disbursement of USD 205 million from the World Bank.

Narayana also said on Tuesday that the AP government is considering acquiring an additional 30,000 acres through the land pooling model around Amaravati to create a ‘mega city' with its own ‘international airport'.

However, he added that no final decision has been taken in this regard, although Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen to build a ‘mega city' by integrating adjacent regions like Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, Guntur, and Vijayawada.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)