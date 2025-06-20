Amaravati, Jun 20 (PTI) YSRCP leader and former minister Sake Sailajanath on Friday accused the TDP-led coalition government of conspiring to harm former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and destabilise YSRCP leadership.

Sailajanath questioned whether Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu endorsed alleged threats made by his party leaders like Buchhaiah Chowdary, who allegedly threatened to "behead Reddy".

"There have been 766 attacks on YSRCP members, resulting in over 370 deaths in one year," said Sailajanath, addressing a press conference, citing "worsening law and order" under Naidu's government.

The former minister said the government failed to provide security for Reddy's rallies despite threats, alleging "deliberate negligence" aimed at endangering the opposition leader's life.

He also criticised the alleged harassment of journalists like K Srinivas Rao, targeted with "false cases", which led to Supreme Court intervention in the matter.

Instead of addressing serious issues, Sailajanath said the government was politicising a film dialogue placard shown at Reddy's rally recently to divert public attention.

He claimed that the placard was held by TDP member Ravi Teja Bodde, who reportedly holds a TDP membership card, exposing the ruling party's alleged manufactured outrage.

The YSRCP leader further said that these "conspiracies" reveal the NDA coalition government's growing insecurity as public support for Reddy continues to rise statewide.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.

