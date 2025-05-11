Amaravati, May 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Sunday said that the government will be issuing a new smart card for rations from June.

The minister said people can apply using WhatsApp governance number (by sending "Hello" to 95523 00009) from May 15.

"Over 72,000 people have obtained new ration cards through the village and ward secretariat," he told reporters here.

The minister further said that from May 8, six types of services, including the issuance of new rice cards, division of cards, address changes, and others were brought into service through village and ward secretariat. From May 15, these services can also be availed using WhatsApp.

The minister said that 95 per cent of the electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) process was completed, paving the way for the issuance of new ration cards. There are over 1.6 crore rice cards in the state through which 4.2 crore people have registered their name.

Those below five years and above 80 years do not require the eKYC process, the minister added.

